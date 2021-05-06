Fight caught on camera at Miami airport lands woman behind bars

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A viral video now making the rounds shows a chaotic scene near Gate G15 at Miami International Airport.

It happened Tuesday night, when, according to a document from airport police, “units responded after passengers were reportedly fighting aboard the aircraft. The passengers had to be deplaned due to an irate female refusing to comply.”

Police went on to arrest Alexus Beaty, 25, of Chicago, for alleged disorderly conduct and breaching the peace.

She’s accused of getting violent with the flight crew onboard and belligerent with other passengers.

It’s among a number of recent incidents where travelers at MIA have been caught getting out of hand.

Two groups of people were recorded fighting in the American Airlines terminal last month. One witness said that scuffle may have started over available seats on the plane.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jameel Decquir on a disorderly conduct charge.

And on May 1, police in New York arrested a woman for reportedly assaulting a flight attendant during an American Airlines flight from Miami.