Grieving family seeking justice after young mother is gunned down in front of 3-year-old daughter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A heartbroken family is remembering a young mother who was gunned down in front of her young daughter.

Le’Shonte Jones was 24 years old.

She had just got home from work when she was gunned down, right next to her 3-year-old daughter.

“She was still in her work uniform and they took her from me,” said Darlene Dukes, Le’Shonte’s mother. “I haven’t even told her, her mom is gone. Like, how can you explain that to a 3-year-old child?”

Jones was murdered Monday at approximately 3 p.m. outside her home at the Coral Bay Cove Apartments on Southwest 258th Street and South Dixie Highway.

“I’ll never be able to kiss my baby, I’ll never be able to hear my baby laugh, play with her nieces and nephews, that’s taken, it’s gone,” said Dukes.

Detectives released a surveillance picture of the killer, pointing his weapon at his victim.

Her little girl luckily was only grazed by a bullet.