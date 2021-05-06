Mostly Cloudy icon
Police looking for car with Apple window sticker in Miami Gardens afternoon shooting

Michelle Solomon
, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Miami Gardens police department is investigating a shooting incident. The car on the left is a vehicle of interest that may be involved.
Miami Gardens police department is investigating a shooting incident. The car on the left is a vehicle of interest that may be involved. (WPLG)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Gardens Police Department is searching for a vehicle of interest, a black 4-door sedan with tinted windows and an Apple decal on the bottom left rear window that was involved in an afternoon shooting.

The incident happened around 4:20 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Northwest 152nd Street.

According to Miami Gardens police, a man suffered a minor injury from the shooting and was treated at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Police caution that the suspect or suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.

