Woman fatally shot at Miami high-rise building

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead Thursday morning.

The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. at 698 NE First Ave.

Miami police said officers arrived at the scene to find the victim, identified only as a woman in her 30s, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

She was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition and died a short time later.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.