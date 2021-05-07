Driver rams 2 cruisers while trying to avoid traffic stop, FHP says

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A driver is in custody after colliding with two Florida Highway Patrol cruisers trying to evade a traffic stop Friday afternoon, authorities say.

Sky 10 flew over the aftermath of the crash in Miami Gardens and spotted a man being dragged into the back of a cruiser. FHP said the suspect was arrested and will face several criminal charges.

A trooper involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho, troopers were conducting traffic enforcement on the Northwest 67th Avenue exit ramp of the Palmetto Expressway.

Sky 10 was over the scene where a car crashed into two Florida Highway Patrol cruisers in Miami Gardens on Friday afternoon. (WPLG)

The troopers were standing outside their cruisers, stopping drivers who tried to evade the traffic backup on the exit ramp by going around the cars, Camacho said, after there had been complaints about the dangerous maneuvers.

FHP says the suspect in a green Honda tried to go around and cut the traffic line, but troopers pointed at him and attempted to have him pull over.

Instead, the driver sped up, nearly hit them and fled — and after a “short pursuit” the suspect t-boned one cruiser and hit another head-on, Camacho said.

Authorities say the suspect then tried to run away but was caught.

#Arrested: After a subject nearly ran over a Trooper during a traffic stop, a pursuit was initiated ending in a head on collision involving an #FHP unit.



The subject is in custody and facing several criminal charges!



The Trooper involved in the crash sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/D48YKBtQmo — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) May 7, 2021

Assignment Desk Editors Kerry Weston and Wilson Louis contributed to this report.