Florida Keys resort makes list of best resorts in the world

Little Palm Island Resort in Little Torch Key. Photo by Little Palm Island on Instagram.

LITTLE TORCH KEY, Fla. – When people think of South Florida resorts, many people immediately think of beach-side resorts along Sunny Isles Beach and Miami Beach.

However, when it comes to the best resort in all of South Florida, it’s all the way down south in the Florida Keys.

Little Palm Island Resort in Little Torch Key has made Condé Nast Traveler’s 25th annual “Hot List” for the year of 2021.

According to the publication, the Hot List features the year’s top hotel and industry openings, and out of the thousands of resorts to choose from around the globe, only 69 winners were chosen who represent the best of the best.

And out of those 69, only 23 resorts selected are in the United States, including Little Palm Island.

Condé Nast Traveler describes Little Palm Island as “America’s rare private island resort” that “makes waves with a complete rebuild and redesign.”

According to their review, the resort was chosen after winning their Readers’ Choice Awards in the years 2017, 2018, and 2020. Plus, they describe it as “the adults-only, private island oasis of Little Palm Island” that “is redefining the exotic castaway fantasy, right on American soil.”

Need we say more?

We will.

According to their review, the resort sits on a private, four-acre island, where there are only 30 thatched-roof bungalow suites available to book. Many of the suites even have four-poster beds and outdoor copper bathtubs. Plus, every suite sits facing the ocean and almost every suite looks out onto white sandy beaches.

However, Little Palm Island isn’t the only Florida resort to make the prestigious list. Also featured is White Elephant Palm Beach in Palm Beach.

For the complete list of this year’s 2021 Hot List winners by Condé Nast Traveler, click here.