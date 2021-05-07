Man shot near Walmart, Metrorail station in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for a shooter who injured a man Friday morning near a Walmart and Metrorail station.

The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 32nd Avenue and 79th Street.

Local 10 News reporter Parker Branton was at the scene as blood was splattered on the sidewalk and someone’s belongings were also spotted on the ground.

Detectives were seen going inside the Walmart at one point.

Police said the victim was taken by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

A perimeter was established as officers searched for the shooter, however police did not immediately have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.