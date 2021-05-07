Pfizer seeks full FDA approval for COVID-19 vaccine after delivering more than 170 million doses in US

FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 sits on a table at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Conn. Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine soon for youngsters ages 12 to 15. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

WASHINGTON – Pfizer and its partner BioNtech announced Friday that they are starting the process to seek full Food and Drug Administration approval in the U.S. for their COVID-19 vaccine after delivering more than 170 million doses in the country, ABC News reported.

The Pfizer vaccine has been administered throughout the U.S. under an emergency use authorization since December.

It is the first COVID vaccine maker to request full approval from the FDA.

“We are proud of the tremendous progress we’ve made since December in delivering vaccines to millions of Americans, in collaboration with the U.S. Government,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said in a statement Friday. “We look forward to working with the FDA to complete this rolling submission and support their review, with the goal of securing full regulatory approval of the vaccine in the coming months.”

According to ABC News, it will likely take several months for the FDA to make a decision on the matter as they will need to review additional data.