Miami Beach stabbing leaves 2 injured, according to police

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Two people were stabbed Friday night near 12th Street and Ocean Drive.

According to Miami Beach police, they received a 911 call just after 11 p.m. and when they responded to the scene, they found two victims suffering from stab wounds.

One was rushed to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma Center , while the other was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center.

Detectives closed down the 1200 block of Ocean Drive while they tried to piece together what happened that led to the incident.

The condition of the victims is not known.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.