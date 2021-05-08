Miami-Dade Police lieutenant arrested on rape charges in Palm Beach County

Miami-Dade Police Department Lieutenant John Jenkins Jr. has been relieved of duty following an arrest in Palm Beach County. (Photo of Jenkins /South Florida Police Benevolent Association)

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami Dade Police lieutenant has been relieved of duties after what the police department’s director said was an incident that occurred in late April when Lt. John Jenkins was off duty.

That incident has led to the arrest of Jenkins on rape charges. According to Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office records, he was booked into the Main Detention Facility on Friday just before 10 p.m. on two counts of sexual assault on a person 18 years of age or older.

Miami-Dade Police Department released a statement Saturday from Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.

“It has brought a sense of disappointment that is immeasurable,” Ramirez said in the statement, not mentioning the specific charges or the incident that led up to the arrest.

Ramirez did say that he was notified of an incident that occurred when Jenkins was off duty on April 25, 2021 in the city of Palm Beach Gardens. It was then that he said Jenkins was relieved of his official duties as a Miami-Dade Police Department lieutenant.

Ad

The alleged assault reportedly happened while Jenkins was in Palm Beach Gardens and had attended the Police Benevolent Association Officer’s Ball held at Trump National Jupiter Golf Club on April 24.

Jenkins resigned last week as executive vice president of the South Florida Police Benevolent Association.

“This is a serious matter and I am confident that the City of Palm Beach Gardens Police Department will continue to carry out a thorough investigation,” Ramirez said.

According to PBSO arrest records, Jenkins’ bond was set at $10,000 for each count. His next court appearance is set for June 7.