Police respond to Aventura Mall after reports of gunfire

AVENTURA, Fla. – Police responded to Aventura Mall Saturday following reports of shots fired.

Local 10 News learned that customers and employees were hiding in stores, closets and storage rooms while Aventura police officers searched for a possible shooter.

It happened before 4 p.m. Saturday.

Customers ran for safety after hearing what sounded like gunshots, according to a witness.

A video posted on Twitter showed people running out of the mall.

Fire rescue workers staged outside the mall while waiting for officers to deem it safe to enter.

Last May, a shooting inside the Nordstrom store at the Aventura Mall wounded 2 people who were shot on the first floor of Nordstrom, near the men’s department. In that incident, an argument broke out between four people who knew each other and one person was taken into custody.

