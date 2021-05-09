Argument between two customers turns deadly after shooting inside Wendy’s restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place inside a Miami-Dade County fast food restaurant.

According to authorities, two customers got into an argument inside the Wendy’s located at 11925 Northwest 27th Place in Northwest Miami-Dade early Saturday evening.

One of the customers pulled out a gun and shot the other, police said.

The victim died on the scene.

Police are searching for the subject, who they said took off after the shooting.

There were no other injuries reported, but police said they don’t have any description of the shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.