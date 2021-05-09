Search for gunman continues, Aventura Mall reopens day after shooting

AVENTURA, Fla. – Outside Aventura Mall on Sunday, things appeared to be back to normal.

Shopper Christian Bermudez was not at the mall when gunfire erupted Saturday afternoon, but he heard about it and can’t help but worry.

“I definitely thought there was going to be a lot less people here,” Bermudez said. “I thought there was going to be more security or something around, but it seemed to be like business as usual, not really any change

“Now just walking around, I see the situation playing out in my head and it’s like, what would we do if it happened again today.”

Cell phone video circulated social media after the shooting, showing the terrifying moments that shoppers ran and hid inside the popular shopping venue.

Police said the chaos was a result of two groups who got into a fight outside the Hugo Boss store.

“An individual displayed a weapon. Another individual pulled out a weapon and actually used it,” said Aventura Police Maj. Michael Bentolila.

While police said multiple people were taken into custody, the search continues for the gunman who witnesses said opened fire inside the crowded mall.

Three people were injured by gunfire in the shooting, all said to have non-life-threatening injuries, and two other people were hurt while trying to run away.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of the gunman is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

