Vehicle driving in Downtown Miami struck by multiple bullets

MIAMI – Police in Miami-Dade County are investigating after someone opened fire on a car.

It happened in the heart of Downtown Miami, about a block away from the Freedom Tower off Northeast 2nd Avenue and 6th Street.

An SUV appeared to have two bullet holes in its side.

Bullet holes can be seen in the driver side door of a red SUV that was driving in Downtown Miami when it was hit. (WPLG)

According to Miami police, two people were riding inside the SUV when someone opened fire on them.

Luckily, no one inside the vehicle was injured.

An ambulance was called to the scene as a precaution due to the female passenger suffering a medical condition.

Police are still investigating to find a motive and possible suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.