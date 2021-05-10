71-year-old man accused of molesting boy who was walking to school

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 71-year-old man was arrested Friday, a day after he molested a 12-year-old boy while the child was walking to school in northeast Miami-Dade, authorities said.

Police said the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Northeast 163rd Street.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, the victim was walking to school when Pablo Romero, who is homeless, approached him and grabbed the boy’s penis over his clothing “in a lewd and lascivious manner.”

Police said Romero was located the next day and was taken into custody.

Romero provided detectives with a statement, but it was redacted from the publicly released arrest report.

He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child.