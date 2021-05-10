Broward School Board halts use of book about a Black boy’s killing

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The Broward County School Board is halting the use of a fictional book about a Black boy who is killed by a white officer after a police union complained to the school district that it is propaganda.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the children’s fiction book “Ghost Boys” by Jewell Parker Rhodes was used in one fifth grade class at an elementary school in Coral Springs without going through the district’s vetting process.

School board member Lori Alhadeff told the newspaper that assignments related to the book were on hold, adding she didn’t feel the book was appropriate for fifth graders.

“Currently, assignments and readings are on hold until further notice,” Alhadeff said. “The timing of whether (or whether not) to implement this subject matter must include parents and ultimately be a decision by the parents of each student. I do not feel ‘Ghost Boys’ is appropriate for fifth graders.”

“Ghost Boys” centers around a 12-year-old Chicago boy named Jerome who decides to carry a toy gun around due to bullying. He is shot in a park by a racist cop while playing with the toy, and the officer goes on to lie about the deadly encounter on the witness stand.

The book was published in 2018 and was banned late last year by a school district in California.

“This book convinces its reader — the children of our community — that police officers regularly lie as they routinely murder children, while painting police officers as racists,” Fraternal Order of Police District 5 Director Paul Kempinski wrote in his complaint to the School Board.

Still, it’s unclear whether the book will be banned permanently.

“The school district said the book was ‘supplemental’ and could be considered by teachers addressing the issue of police-community relations,” the Sun-Sentinel reported.