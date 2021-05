SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – An Amazon driver who dropped off a package in Southwest Miami-Dade makes what you might call a disrespectful delivery.

The resident captured the driver carrying the package to the front of their home on 151st Lane near 139th Avenue on their doorbell cam.

He then appears to accidentally drop it, but instead of picking it up, he just kicks it to the door.

The woman who lives at the home says she’s upset and has contacted Amazon about the incident.