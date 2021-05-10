Even roaches & flies enjoy a day at the spa: Contour Day Spa eatery ordered shut

PLANTATION, Fla. – Roosters are part of the landscape in Key West, but a state inspector doesn’t want them in a food preparation area.

Schooners Wharf in Key West was ordered shut last week after the inspector noted 31 violations.

Among the violations -- a rooster and chickens in a food prep area and the dining area.

There were also roach and fly issues, as well as hand washing issues.

The flies and roaches also seem to like the Contour Day Spa in Plantation.

That inspection was based on a consumer complaint.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations.

ALL the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***SCHOONER WHARF BAR

202 WILLIAMS STREET

KEY WEST

ORDERED SHUT 5/5/21

31 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Wild bird present inside establishment. Observed live wild rooster in unclosed oyster food preparation area.”

“Wild birds or squirrels present on ground/table/chairs/railings in outside dining room/bar. Observed live chickens in outside dining areas.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. One live roach on wall at employee hand washing sink in kitchen.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed two dead roaches In kitchen one was on side of stove and the other in front of standup cooler on floor.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 12 live flies on oysters outside open air. Observed approximately two live flies in kitchen. Observed approximately 5 live flies at 3 compartment sink area.”

“Outer openings not protected during operation and vermin and/or environmental cross contamination present. No door on kitchen entrance. Observed approximately 12 live flies on oysters outside open air. Observed approximately two live flies in kitchen. Observed approximately 5 live flies at 3 compartment sink area.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Employee used bare hands touching bread for sandwich.”

“Employee switched from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Observed employee touching bread with bare hand and gloved hand placing egg on sandwich. Discussed bare hand contact with cook to wash hands and put new gloves on before handling RTE food. Observed employee shucking oysters with one bare hand, with the bare hand placing his one bare finger into the oyster to drain it. Told employee he must not use bare hand to RTE food. I told employee he must wash his hands and place new gloves on before returning to shucking oysters.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. cooked shrimp (48°F - Cold Holding); ceviche (48°F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (49°F - Cold Holding).”

“Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. cooked shrimp (48°F - Cold Holding); ceviche (48°F - Cold Holding); cream cheese (49°F - Cold Holding) More than 4 hours, overnight in reach in cooler as per KM.”

“Toxic substance/chemical stored by or with food. Oyster shuck equipment in sanitizer bucket. Observed above preparation table across from 3 compartment sink.”

“Accumulation of black/green mold-like substance in the interior of the ice machine. Observed moldy substance in the interior of ice machine.”

“Encrusted material on can opener blade. Can opener soiled with food debris.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Pan in hand washing sink.”

“Interior of reach-in cooler soiled with accumulation of food residue. Floor soiled with food, cooler filters dirty, Wood used for shelving not sealed.”

***CONTOUR DAY SPA/JUST SPOONS

JYP INC.

455 SW 78TH AVENUE

PLANTATION

INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 5/6/21

9 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Main kitchen cook line steam table - observed 4 live roaches crawling on bottom shelf of steam table around and on seasoning and all purpose flour.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen steam table and cook line- observed approximately 5 flies flying around steam table and landing on bread rolls. See Stop Sale. Front counter bar- observed approximately 8 flies flying around and landing on counter where beverages are being prepared.”

“Stop Sale issued due to adulteration of food product. Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Main kitchen cook line- observed employee places RTE fish in hotel pan for service with no gloves on. See Stop Sale. Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Main kitchen steam table and cook line- observed approximately 5 flies flying around steam table and landing on bread rolls.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Main kitchen reach in cooler- observed case of chicken 51°F. Operator stated chicken was received yesterday and been in cooler.”

“Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Main kitchen cook line- observed employee places RTE fish in hotel pan for service with no gloves on.”