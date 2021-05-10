FBI searches for man who robbed Sunrise bank in broad daylight

Photos taken of the surveillance footage from the Chase Bank robbery in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – The FBI is seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect who robbed a bank in Sunrise, Monday morning.

According to FBI officials, at around 10:12 a.m., a robber entered a Chase Bank branch located along 3300 N. University Drive and demanded money from a bank employee.

There were no injuries. However, the amount of money taken, if any, will not be released at this time.

Monday afternoon, the FBI released photographs from the bank robbery.

Anyone with information about this robbery or an FBI investigation is urged to call (754)703-2000.

This story will be updated once more information is available.