Veteran Miami-Dade police lieutenant charged with rape, attorney calls incident ‘consensual’

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police lieutenant has been relieved of his duties after being arrested on rape charges in Palm Beach County.

The rape allegedly happened last month, while John Jenkins was attending a celebratory weekend for the South Florida Police Nenevolent Association.

The charges of rape and sexual battery were brought against the veteran lieutenant and now-resigned union vice president by an acquaintance who was also attending the annual police union event last month at the PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Miami-Dade police lieutenant John Jenkins. (MDPD)

Jenkins’ attorney said after the arrest that what transpired was “consensual” and “poor judgement, not rape.”

But details in the arrest report contradict that.

The woman told police that Jenkins volunteered to escort the acquaintance back to her hotel room from the downstairs bar.

Once upstairs, she said he forced his way in and forced himself on her, ignoring her protests.

What happened next gave the detectives physical evidence they needed for probable cause and to make the arrest.

The victim was able to take her phone into the bathroom and text her boss for help, even calling him and leaving the line open so he could her the sounds of a forced sexual attack.

When her boss knocked on the door, Jenkins was reportedly still in the room. The report states hotel video documents Jenkins leaving down the stairwell and the woman distraught with her boss in the hallway.

Detectives used a search warrant to obtain DNA, which they reported adds to their evidence.

