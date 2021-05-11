1 detained for questioning after fatal shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man has been detained for questioning following a fatal shooting in North Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Monday near the 8000 block of Southwest Seventh Court.

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said deputies arrived at the scene to find a male who had been shot multiple times.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.