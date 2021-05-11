4-year-old girl hospitalized after being found unresponsive in Pembroke Pines swimming pool

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl is recovering in the hospital after nearly drowning in a Pembroke Pines swimming pool.

She is currently at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

The child was with her family visiting someone inside the Chapel Trail Community along Northwest 18th Street when she wandered off Monday afternoon.

Police said once her family noticed her missing, they started searching for her and found her unresponsive in a pool.

An 8-year-old boy actually jumped in and took her out.

CPR was performed on the child until paramedics arrived.

Rescue workers first took the girl to Memorial Hospital in Miramar in critical condition before she was moved to Joe DiMaggio in Hollywood.

Pembroke Pines police escorting the girl’s ambulance to the emergency room.

She is currently listed in critical but stable condition.