HIALEAH, Fla. – A South Florida hospital employee has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a patient.

The crime happened at Southern Winds Hospital.

According to Hialeah police, Yadiel Perez Delgado entered a female patient’s room and raped her.

Perez-Delgado told police the encounter was consensual, but surveillance video showed otherwise.

He had only worked at the hospital for a month and a half as a mental health technician. His job was to check on patients every 15 minutes.