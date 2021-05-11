Man, 18, shot in chest during drive-by shooting near Fort Lauderdale

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man was injured Tuesday morning in a drive-by shooting near Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported in the 2800 block of Northwest Sixth Court.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies put up crime scene tape in front of several homes during the investigation.

More than a dozen evidence markers were placed on the ground.

The victim’s mother told Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia that she and her 18-year-old son were sleeping inside their home when the shooting occurred.

“We was in the bed sleeping and we heard gunshots – probably about 20, 30 gunshots – (I) fell to the floor, turn around, my son Jaja, my baby boy, had got shot,” she said.

The teen was shot in the chest and was rushed to a local hospital.

It’s unclear whether he was the target of the shooting.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. All callers will remain anonymous.