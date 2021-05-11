No swim warning issued after sewage spill in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI – Miami-Dade County has posted no-swim signage in certain areas following a sewage spill in Biscayne Bay.

According to a news release from the county, the spill occurred after a contractor struck a 60-inch sewer pipe on Monday while performing “directional drilling” near Northeast Fourth Street and First Avenue – right next to the old federal courthouse.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department crews stopped the spill and rerouted the flows.

Repair work is expected to get underway sometime Tuesday morning.

“Due to the redundancy of the service area, no one will be without wastewater service as a result of this break or during the repairs,” the news release stated.

Areas that are affected by the no swim warning include the Julia Tuttle Causeway to the north, the eastern boundary of the Intracoastal Waterway, Virginia Key Beach/Dog Beach to the south and the mainland as the western boundary.

In addition to no swimming, officials are also warning people to avoid other water activities, including fishing and boating.

The warning will remain in effect until the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources can secure two consecutive days of clean water testing.