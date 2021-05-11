Remembrance ceremony to be held for victims of ValuJet crash on 25th anniversary

Florida Game and Fish Commission officers lay a teddy bear and wreaths from family members on the water above the scattered remains of Valujet Flight 592 Wednesday May 15, 1996. Family members of crash victims were taken near the site Wednesday evening, but did not go out into the water where the plane crashed. (AP Photo/Roman Bas/Pool)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials and authorities from the Miami-Dade Police Department are participating in a remembrance ceremony Tuesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the ValuJet Flight 592 crash.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the ValuJet memorial site.

The May 11, 1996, crash killed 110 passengers and crew members. The Atlanta-bound plane crashed into the Everglades while trying to make an emergency return to Miami.

Investigators said the mishandling and packaging of oxygen generators placed in the plane’s cargo hold led to the crash. The generators were missing required safety caps, which led to a fire just minutes after taking off from Miami International Airport.

The remains of one of the victims, Joyce Simonton, were never identified. Her son said her Bible and a few belongings from her luggage were recovered from the murky waters.

The FBI is still searching for Mauro Valenzuela, 47, who was a mechanic for the now-defunct airline maintenance contractor SabreTech. Authorities said he was among those responsible for placing the oxygen canisters inside the plane.

He disappeared in 1999 while facing federal charges.

The FBI said Valenzuela-Reyes has connections in Atlanta, where his ex-wife and kids live, and Santiago, Chile, where he also has family and could be living under a false identity.

If captured, Valenzuela-Reyes would face the original charges, in addition to charges for fleeing and failing to appear at his trial.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest.