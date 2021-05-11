Sketch released of man who attacked woman jogging in Kendall

Sketch of man who police said assaulted a woman on May 5, 2021, in Kendall.

KENDALL, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department’s Kendall District released a sketch Tuesday of a man who they said attacked a 46-year-old woman last week as she was jogging in a residential area.

The incident was reported just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Southwest 65th Terrace and 92nd Avenue.

Police said the woman was jogging when a man approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground.

A struggle ensued and the man ran away.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information about the attacker’s identity is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.