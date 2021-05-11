Some parents excited about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, others hesitant

MIAMI – On Monday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12-15, a move experts believe is a crucial step in the nation’s recovery from the pandemic.

“Children have been affected by this pandemic more than we could have ever imagined, so this is the next step toward getting kids back to some normalcy,” said Dr. Lisa A. Gwynn, associate professor of clinical pediatrics at the University of Miami.

The authorization removes an obstacle to school reopenings by reducing the threat of transmission.

It also could more safely allow kids the chance to attend summer camps, sleepovers and get-togethers with friends.

Parents in South Florida now have to decide whether to give the vaccine to their kids. Health experts are encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Many are excited about the opportunity, while others say they will await more information before proceeding.

“I’m just counting down the days. It’s going to feel like Christmas, the day that it can come,” said Lindsay Poveromo-Joly, a mother of two. ”I cannot wait to get both my kids vaccinated.”

Natalie Borghini, a mother of three, said: “I just want to wait and see how the kids react to it, so a little bit more trials before deciding whether or not to vaccinate the children at this point.”

In a clinical trial, about 2,200 children between ages 12 and 15 took either the vaccine or a placebo. Eighteen of those who took the placebo got coronavirus, but none of the children who got the vaccine did.

Dr. Marcos Mestre, chief medical officer at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, said vaccinating children against COVID-19 is important.

“Across the United States, there’s a greater proportion of children being infected compared to adults,” he said.

An independent CDC panel plans to meet Wednesday to review the latest data on the Pfizer vaccine. If the committee decides to approve, then it could become available to the younger age groups immediately.

Pfizer is currently the only vaccine in the United States authorized for ages 16 and older. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently approved for ages 18+.