1 killed, 1 injured after gunman opens fire at gas station

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday night at a gas station in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting occurred at a Chevron gas station at 20155 NW 67th Ave.

A yellow tarp covered a body on the ground as homicide detectives were at the scene speaking to witnesses.

One witness told Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia that he was pumping gas into his car when he heard more than a dozen shots behind him.

“Probably like 13,” he said.

Two victims were shot multiple times.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

A witness said he saw two men running away from the scene just after the shots were fired.

“It was bad,” he said. “Solve your problems without violence.”

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.