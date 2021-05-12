BSO deputies respond to North Lauderdale where teen says he was stabbed in Pompano

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 13-year-old told Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was robbed and stabbed in the early morning Wednesday. The call came in from North Lauderdale, but the teen said he was stabbed in Pompano Beach.

BSO responded to the intersection of Avon Lane and Hampton Boulevard in North Lauderdale, where they located the teen around 2:25 a.m. The boy said the incident happened at a business in Pompano Beach.

North Lauderdale Fire Rescue took the teen to a local hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene and violent crimes detectives are investigating the incident, according to BSO.