FBI uses excavator to dig for evidence in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – An active criminal investigation involving federal and local authorities included the use of an excavator on Wednesday at the Eastside Village Community in Oakland Park.

According to James Marshall, a spokesman for the FBI, special agents were “conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity” near the intersection of North Dixie Highway and Northeast 42nd Street.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also at the community of townhomes west of Oakland Park’s business district. Agents used the excavator to dig for evidence near a small body of water.

LOCATION

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Guadalupe Monarrez contributed to this report.