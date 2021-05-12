Fifth-grader accused of stabbing 2 students with scissors

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – An 11-year-old student at the Sugarloaf School was arrested Tuesday afternoon, days after he stabbed two fellow students with a pair of scissors, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the incident occurred on Friday at the school in Upper Sugarloaf Key.

He said an 11-year-old boy needed six stitches to close a wound on his arm, while a 10-year-old student sustained cuts that did not require stitches.

According to Linhardt, there was apparently a verbal altercation that occurred earlier in the day between the suspect and one of the victims.

The suspect was taken into custody by the Department of Juvenile Justice on Tuesday on two counts of aggravated battery.