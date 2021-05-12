Police officer arrested on DUI charges in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer was arrested Tuesday on DUI charges in southwest Miami-Dade, although she refused to provide a blood sample or conduct a field sobriety test, authorities said.

According to Ashley Susan Hunter’s arrest report, the 30-year-old police officer was arrested Tuesday in the area of Southwest 224th Street and Old Cutler Road.

Miami-Dade police said officers were dispatched to the scene to assist another officer in reference to a possibly impaired person.

Police said they noticed that Hunter had red, bloodshot eyes and was slurring her speech.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and Hunter requested to be taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Before being taken to Jackson South Medical Center, Hunter was asked to conduct a field sobriety test, but she refused to do so, authorities said.

According to her arrest report, she nearly fell down while trying to sit in a police vehicle, but an officer caught her before she hit the ground.

Police said Hunter still had bloodshot, watery eyes while at the hospital and she refused to provide a blood sample.

After being treated at the hospital, she was taken to the police station and asked to consent to a Breathalyzer test, which she also refused, her arrest report stated.

Despite refusing to consent to the tests, Hunter was taken into custody on charges of DUI and DUI resulting in property damage.

Her arrest report did not state which police department Hunter is currently employed by.