4-year-old girl dies days after being pulled from Pembroke Pines pool

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 4-year-old girl has died, days after she was pulled from a swimming pool in Pembroke Pines, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Pembroke Pines police said investigators assigned to the case were notified that the girl had died on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the child was with her family Monday afternoon, visiting someone inside the Chapel Trail Community along Northwest 18th Street to possibly rehome a dog, when she wandered off.

Police said once her family noticed she was missing, they started searching for her and found her unresponsive in a pool.

An 8-year-old boy jumped in the water and helped pull her out.

CPR was performed on the child until paramedics arrived.

Rescue workers first took the girl to Memorial Hospital in Miramar in critical condition before she was moved to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood.

Ad

Police said this tragedy serves as a reminder to the community about the importance of water safety.

Click here to learn more about drowning prevention from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.