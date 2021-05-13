Alcohol to go OK’d in Florida as DeSantis signs bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida restaurants will be able to sell cocktails along with delivery and take-out food orders. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill Thursday at an Ormand Beach restaurant making alcohol to go permanent.

DeSantis lifted restrictions on alcohol to go early in the coronavirus pandemic as a way to help restaurants when they were temporarily ordered to not seat customers.

But alcohol to go continues and the idea proved popular with customers. DeSantis said the boost to restaurants worked well and he and lawmakers liked the idea of making it permanent.

New law seeks to protect against sea-level rise

Florida will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years to protect against coastal flooding under a bill signed by DeSantis on Wednesday in Tarpon Springs.

The new law will require the Department of Environmental Protection to prepare a flooding and resiliency plan and will provide up to $100 million annually to local communities who identify areas that are at risk of sea-level rise.

Florida is one of the most vulnerable areas in the world to sea level rise and its 1,350 miles of coastline is the lifeblood of its tourism industry.