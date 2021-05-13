Hialeah woman accused of scamming numerous would-be home renters

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah woman was arrested Wednesday on accusations that she scammed multiple would-be home renters out of thousands of dollars.

According to her arrest report, Kenia Robles, 37, used social media and other online outlets to find people who were looking to rent apartments or efficiencies.

Police said she preyed on downtrodden people or people suffering from financial hardships due to the pandemic, and who were in need of an immediate place to live.

According to the arrest report, Robles posted several residences online as available for rent, but once her victims paid her and tried to move in they would be met by the legitimate residents of the homes.

The scam began in October 2020 and multiple people have been targeted from then until this month, authorities said. The victims ranged in age from 20 to 71.

Hialeah police spokeswoman Adriana Quintana said the scam cost the victims in Hialeah a total of $20,625, but she said Robles was also being investigated by detectives from several other police agencies.

Robles was taken into custody by the Hialeah Police Economic Crimes Unit. Quintana said the unit has now been able to close 19 police cases with arrests involving Robles.