South Florida celebrates end of Ramadan with Eid al-Fitr festivities and ceremonies

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – South Florida is celebrating one of the most sacred holidays of the year for the the Muslim community — Eid al-Fitr.

On Thursday, May 13, the Islamic Center of Greater Miami invited Local 10 News to educate the South Florida community about their culture, and specifically about the last day of Ramadan.

After the month long holiday of Ramadan, the Muslim community celebrates Eid al-Fitr, also known as the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” which began Wednesday, May 12 at sundown, and ends the evening of Thursday, May 13.

Eid al-Fitr is one of the biggest celebrations of the year in the Islamic world.

“After one month, we celebrate just like Christmas,” says a man celebrating. “I celebrate this same thing.”

“It is very special,” adds State Representative Christopher Benjamin, “because it is a month that got actually marked for us the muslims to actually fast for the 30 days. It’s a way to purify us, to retune us.”

Ad

During Eid al-Fitr there are elaborate feasts, prayer services, and most Muslims will donate a significant amount of money to charities during this time.

During Eid al-Fitr, “It’s like we go out with the family and eat,” says the man, “and we eat a lot of sweets and stuff like that.”

Ramadan revolves around fasting from sunrise to sunset each day, which is meant to help them focus on God rather than their own needs.

At the end of the month, they break fast and celebrate God with Eid al-Fitr.

Thursday morning, Miami-Dade Commissioner Oliver Gilbert presented the center with a proclamation in celebration of Eid al-Fitr.

“On behalf of Miami-Dade County, and this community, we do by proclaim Thursday, May 13, 2021 as Eid al-Fitr breaking fast day,” announced Gilbert at one of the morning ceremonies.

“The Muslim community is very much part of Miami Gardens,” explains Benjamin, who attends the center regularly. “Here, we are celebrating the fast and celebrating community.”

Ad

This year, Ramadan was from April 12 until April 13. However, it’s different every year. There were several services this morning, but all have finished for the day.