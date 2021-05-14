2 shot during dispute between co-workers in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating a shooting that left two Good Greek Moving employees critically injured.

The shooting occurred Friday morning at 3303 SW 12th Ave.

According to Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw, two male employees got into an argument and a third male employee attempted to break up the altercation after it escalated.

But Greenlaw said one of the original two employees pulled out a gun and shot his two co-workers.

He then fled the scene and remains at large.

Greenlaw said the victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. Both underwent surgery after arriving to the hospital.

No other details about the initial confrontation were immediately known.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.