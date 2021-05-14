Carnival cruise ship docking in Mobile for vaccinations

MOBILE, Ala. – A cruise ship is arriving in Mobile, Alabama, so crew members can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

A statement from the city says the Carnival Sensation will dock at the Mobile Cruise Terminal on Friday.

Staff members from USA Health will go on board to provide first doses for 110 crew members.

The ship will return in three weeks for second doses.

U.S. ports are closed to cruise lines because of the global pandemic, but Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the vaccinations are a major step toward getting the industry back in business.

Sensation will be based in Mobile offering trips to the western Caribbean once cruises resume.