Driver takes off after fatally striking bicyclist with Mercedes-Benz

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a bicyclist with their car Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. in the area of Sunset Drive and Southwest 109th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a newer-model Mercedes-Benz was heading west on Sunset Drive when it struck a bicyclist at 109th Avenue.

Zabaleta said the driver fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The bicyclist, identified only as a white man in his mid-30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with further information about the hit-and-run is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.