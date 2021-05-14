Partly Cloudy icon
Man in anti-Semitic group drawing swastikas on van arrested in Miami

Associated Press

Joseph Bounds, 33, of Denver, faces charges of misdemeanor resisting a police officer without violence and failure to obey orders.
MIAMI – Police say a man identified as a member of an anti-Semitic group was arrested in Miami after he refused to follow police commands during a traffic stop.

The group was spotted scrawling swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs on a white van on Thursday.

Police later stopped the van, and officers say 33-year-old Joseph Bounds of Denver, Colorado stepped out of the vehicle and refused orders to step away from traffic.

He’s charged with misdemeanor resisting a police officer without violence and failure to obey orders.

Officials say Bounds is part of a small virulently anti-Semitic group called the Goyim Defense League.

The arrest took place at Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 1st Street, police say.

