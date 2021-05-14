Life-size dinosaurs are coming to Fairchild Tropical Garden in Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Summer is just around the corner, and we have a family-friendly activity that is sure to be dino-mite.

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables will be launching Jurassic Garden this Saturday, May 15, where they’ll have over 20 life-size dinosaurs from the prehistoric world on display for the public to enjoy.

If you thought seeing one lifelike dinosaur in person was cool, at the exhibit you’ll see over 20 dinosaurs that will be on display in a habitat that even resembles the prehistoric land they once roamed.

The dinosaurs will be surrounded by Fairchild’s collection of cycads, ferns, conifers, and flowering plants that all date back to the prehistoric world.

Jurassic Garden will run May 15 through July 18. (Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden)

Life-size dinosaurs at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. (Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden)

According to the programming, there will also be “Roar and Explore” walking tours, “Dino Discovery Carts,” Paleo cooking classes, and other prehistoric-inspired educational programs throughout the opening weekend of the exhibit that sound pretty rawr-some, as well.

On Friday, May 14, guests will be able to get a sneak peak of the dinosaurs at the Jurassic Garden Kick-Off Concert with The Sir Portela Banda from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Since it’ll be al fresco, guests can bring blankets and low profile chairs.

Then, on Saturday, May 15 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m., Jurassic Garden’s paleo cooking class series will begin with Paleo Cooking Class: Thai Tom Yum / Tom Kha. In the first installment, they’ll put a paleo twist on a bowl of Thailand’s iconic Tom Yum soup.

Lastly, but not least, will be the Jurassic Garden Dog Date Stroll & Dinosaur Parade on Sunday, May 16, from 8 a.m. 10 a.m., where dog owners are encouraged to dress up their dogs in their “dino” best.



Jurassic Garden is here. (Courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden)

The dinosaurs on display are some of the most realistic dinosaurs ever created, according to Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden. Plus, the Garden’s collections have never reflected a greater diversity of species, and the Garden’s cooling mist in the Rainforest and Conservatories will make hiking through Jurassic Garden exciting yet comfortable.

The exhibit goes live on Saturday, May 15, at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The cost is $24.95 for adults and free for Fairchild Members.

Jurassic Garden will be on display from May 15 until July 18. For more information about the exhibit, click here.