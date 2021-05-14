Surveillance video released in fatal Wendy’s shooting

Johnny A. Collins II, 28, was fatally shot on May 8, 2021, at a Wendy’s restaurant in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released surveillance video showing an altercation that occurred inside a Wendy’s restaurant last weekend before a man was fatally shot.

Johnny A. Collins II, 28, was killed in the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wendy’s restaurant at 11925 NW 27th Place.

According to authorities, Collins and another man and woman were involved in a verbal dispute inside the fast food restaurant.

A 20-year-old man who worked there tried to break up the fight but was punched in the face by Collins, police said.

Authorities said the other man who was fighting with Collins went to his car to retrieve a gun and then went back inside the restaurant and shot Collins.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

The employee was treated for his injuries at the scene.

No other patrons or employees were injured during the incident.

“This is an area in a fast food restaurant where it is usually full with customers, families, young people, people just taking a break from work,” Detective Juan Segovia said. “The restaurant at this time is usually pretty full and it’s literally a miracle that nobody else was struck by a bullet, a stray bullet or was injured during this altercation.”

Police said the gunman fled the scene after the shooting and remains at large.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.