Unsolved crime: Broward deputies search for teen’s killer

Armani Harrison, 19, died on Mother's Day after he was wounded in a shooting in Broward County.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives are searching for the killer of 19-year-old Armani Harrison. He died on Mother’s Day at the Florida Medical Center in Broward County, deputies said on Friday.

The last time some of Harrison’s friends saw him alive was at a party on May 8. It was near the intersection of Southwest 81st Avenue and Kimberly Boulevard in Broward’s city of North Lauderdale, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison left the party and was in his car when a driver sideswiped him, deputies said. A shooter wounded him about 15 minutes after midnight at 1170 Sussex Dr., in North Lauderdale, deputies said. A doctor pronounced him dead at the medical center.

Detective Tiberio Barbosa is asking anyone with information about the case to call 954-321-4210 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

