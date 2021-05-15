Vehicle crash lands after flying off State Road 84 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two men were hospitalized after a car crash in which the vehicle careened off State Road 84.
According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, the accident occurred along SR-84 and I-95 in Fort Lauderdale on Saturday afternoon.
The driver of a black Cadillac SUV lost control of his vehicle and drove it off of SR-84.
It fell between 15 and 20 feet.
Two men were injured in the crash.
One was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert in serious condition, while the second man was listed in stable condition.