Bucks beat Heat 122-108, maintain bid for East’s No. 2 seed

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks is fouled by Andre Iguodala of the Miami Heat during the second half of a game at Fiserv Forum on May 15, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MILWAUKEE – Khris Middleton and Bryn Forbes each scored 21 points to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat 122-108 on Saturday night in a potential first-round playoff series preview.

Kendrick Nunn had a season-high 31 points for the Heat, who were without leading scorer Jimmy Butler because of lower back tightness.

The Bucks are third and the Heat sixth in the Eastern Conference standings, which would have them meeting in the first round of the playoffs.

But neither team is locked into that position heading into the final day of the regular season.