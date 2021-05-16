Driver strikes and kills pedestrian walking on I-95 early Sunday morning

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash Sunday morning killed one person in the southbound lanes of I-95 near State Road 441.

Local 10 has learned the driver struck the person who was apparently walking on the major roadway.

It happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. Sunday at the Golden Glades Interchange.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a gray Honda Accord was traveling south in the center lane of I-95 when he struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross the highway from east to west.

The pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

Debris from the collision could be seen scattered across the asphalt.

The interstate was closed for several hours as the medical examiner’s office removed the body

A tow truck would later arrive to take the car away as well.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating to find out the cause behind this deadly collision.