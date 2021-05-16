Man arrested for arson could be linked to burned body found inside car in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The boyfriend of a woman whose charred remains were found inside a car that was on fire is under arrest, charged with first-degree arson by Hollywood Police.

It’s the same department that’s been investigating the death of Jasmine Guillaime, 25, who was the person identified to have been in the car when it was found on fire. Keith Martin Perkins has not been charged with Guillaime’s death, only two counts of first-degree arson, a crime with little information released by detectives.

On April 18, fire crews rushed to reports of a car on fire in Hollywood around 7 a.m., but upon further investigation, they realized a body was inside the vehicle.

The car was found burning in the 2300 block of Thomas Street, in an alley behind Speedy Distributors Machine and Tool Rental.

“During their brief investigation, they did determine there was a body inside of the vehicle. At that point (fire rescue) backed off and the Hollywood Police department established a crime scene,” said Officer Christian Lata, of the Hollywood Police Department.

Ad

The damage to the vehicle was so extensive that the make and the model of the car was difficult to discern.

Guillaime was the girlfriend of Perkins, according to loved ones, and she had apparently learned she was pregnant with her first child.

Perkins was scheduled to appear before a judge on Saturday but he was a no-show when his name was called.