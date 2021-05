DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The man arrested for allegedly drowning a woman in Dania Beach was back in court on Saturday.

Lorenzo Pulliam, 28, has been indicted in the death of 23-year-old Allyson Williams.

He’s facing kidnapping and premeditated murder charges.

Pulliam is accused of tying Williams’ hands and feet and throwing her into a canal in Dania Beach last September. Detectives said Pulliam then jumped in the water to drown her.

He is being held in jail without bond.