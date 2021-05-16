Police search for missing 9-year-old that may be with biological father

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl.

Police said Aniyah Arcia was last seen in the Homestead area.

According to authorities, the girl might be with her biological father, Lewis Arcia.

Police said Arcia took the girl from an Olive Garden restaurant on the 2500 block of Northeast 8th Street.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert and released a flyer in hopes of the girl being brought home safely.

Investigators said Aniyah and her parents were having lunch at the restaurant when the girl’s father took her and left.

Police told Local 10 News this is not considered a parental abduction, but a case where both parents want custody of the girl.

Homestead police said legally, Arcia has rights to his daughter, but FDLE is still looking for him and the girl.

Investigators believe they are likely traveling in a 2019 maroon Honda Ridgeline with license plate number CYY-A50.

Ad

Aniyah was last seen wearing a green romper and is said to have bows in her hair. She is 4-foot7 with black hair, brown eyes and weighs around 100 lbs.

Arcia is described as a White Hispanic, 5-foot-11 with black hair, brown eyes and weighing 175 lbs.

He is said to have a cross tattoo on his left upper arm.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the child are urged to contact Homestead Police at 305-247-1535, or dial 911.